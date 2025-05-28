Sarnia Sting Set to Host 2025 Development Camp

The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce the details for the 2025 Development Camp, set to take place Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. This annual event offers Sting Hockey Operations a firsthand look at the organization's newest prospects, recent draft picks, and invited free agents as they compete for a spot in the future of Sting hockey.

Players will first report Thursday morning for registration and a full day of private team activities including fitness testing, team building, and breakout sessions helping set the expectations that come with being a part of the Ontario Hockey League and Sarnia Sting.

Following Thursday, all eyes turn to the ice on Friday, May 30 for a full day of scrimmage action. Players have been split into three teams-Team Stamkos, Team Kyrou, and Team Konecny-and will participate in a round-robin tournament throughout the day, leading into a final at 4:00 PM.

Schedule - Friday, May 30

All games take place on Rink 2 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena

9:00 AM - Team Stamkos vs. Team Kyrou

9:45 AM - Team Kyrou vs. Team Konecny

10:30 AM - Team Konecny vs. Team Stamkos

1:30 PM - Team Kyrou vs. Team Stamkos

2:15 PM - Team Stamkos vs. Team Konecny

3:00 PM - Team Konecny vs. Team Kyrou

4:00 PM - Finals

Fans, families, and members of the community are encouraged to attend and catch a glimpse of the talent looking to make their mark in the black and gold. From high-end skill to gritty determination, the next wave of Sting hopefuls will be on full display.

