CHL Announces Discipline at the 2025 Memorial Cup

May 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







RIMOUSKI, QC - The Memorial Cup Games Committee today announced that the London Knights have been fined $2,000 and player Ryder Boulton has been suspended for one game for a pregame warmup violation against the Medicine Hat Tigers on May 27, 2025. The London Knights had previously been fined for warmup violations in their opening game of the tournament and had been warned that any further warmup violations may result in a suspension to the player(s) involved.

Boulton's suspension will be served on May 30, 2025, during Friday's semi-final.

Additionally, the Memorial Cup Games Committee announced that the Medicine Hat Tigers have been fined $1,000 for a pregame warmup violation in the same game.







