Greyhounds Sign First Round Pick Noah Laus

May 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the first signing from the Program's 2025 Draft Class.

In the announcement, Noah Lausi, a native of Belle River ON officially signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hounds.

He was the Hounds first pick (7th overall) of the opening round of the OHL Priority Selection back in April.

"Noah is an incredibly versatile player who excels at both wing and centre. He plays with speed, physicality, and skill. His ability to control the game, set up his line mates with exceptional vision, and unleash a powerful shot makes him a constant offensive threat" began Raftis.

He continued, "As captain of JRC, Noah was a leader both on and off the ice, guiding his team to an OHL Cup championship. His leadership is undeniable he's been a winner everywhere he's played. Whether he's driving play off the rush or using his power-forward frame to create opportunities, he's ready to make an immediate impact. We're excited to welcome Noah and his family to the Soo Greyhounds."

The 6.00, 187.4 lb forward was selected out of the Toronto Jr. Canadians U16 AAA program.

Last season (2024-25) Laus recorded 42 points (25G, 17A) in 33 regular season games with the Canadiens.

In 8 games at the 2025 OHL Cup, Noah tallied a tournament-leading 8 goals and 8 assists (16 points). He was named a tournament all-star while helping JRC win the OHL Cup.

"I am truly honoured to join such a great organization. I'm thankful for my family and everyone who's supported me on this journey. I can't wait to get things started in the Soo" said Laus.

NOAH LAUS

Position: Forward

Drafted: 1st Rd, 2025 (7th overall)

Height: 6.00

Weight: 187.4 lbs

Date of Birth: February 10, 2009

Hometown: Belle River, ON

Last Team: Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA







