Tegelaar Signs with Greyhounds; Set to Join Team in London

February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the signing of 2023 Draft pick Noah Tegelaar to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Georgetown, ON native was originally selected by the Program in the 2nd Round (23rd overall) of the 2023 OHL U18 Priority Selection.

"Over the past 18 months, Noah has shown remarkable progress in his development, and his improvement since being selected in the U18 draft has been noteworthy. With his strong confidence on and off the ice, we are eager to integrate him into the team as we enter a busy period in our schedule. Despite Nolan Lalondes fluke injury, it has created an opportunity for another player and given Noah's skillset, we are confident that he is ready to step up and make significant contributions." explained Raftis.

This season (2024-25), the 6.04, 185-lb netminder has had an impressive season to-date with one of the top teams in the Ontario Junior Hockey League's (OJHL) Collingwood Blues.

In 28 games to-date, Tegelaar has compiled a 21-4-3-0 record to go along with a 1.78 GAA, .938 SV% and 9 shutouts.

He has the 3 rd best GAA, 2 nd best SV% and most shutouts in the twenty-four team league.

In addition he was ranked #14 among North American Goalies in the NHL Central Scoutings Mid-Term Rankings.

Noah was also a member of Canada East for the Canadian Junior A Challenge.

Originally drafted out of the Guelph Gryphons U18 AAA Program, Noah played the 2023-24 season for the NOJHL's Blind River Beavers.

In a season he was named the NOJHL Rookie of the Year (John Grignon Trophy) he accumulated a 27-4-1-0 regular season record to go along with a 2.02 GAA, 928 SV% and six shutouts.

"I'm really excited to be joining the team this weekend and getting to know everyone. I just want to do anything I can to help the team win." said Tegelaar.

The newest member of the Hounds will be joining the team for their three-game roadtrip and will wear #31 accompanying fellow netminders Landon Miller (#36) and Nolan Lalonde (#79).

As a result of the addition of Tegelaar, the Hounds announced that Reid Thomas (#30) was re-assigned to the Orillia Terriers (PJHL).

