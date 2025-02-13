OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Peterborough and Ottawa

February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight between the host Peterborough Petes and Ottawa 67's has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.

The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday, February 14 as the Petes host the 67's at the Peterborough Memorial Centre beginning at 7:05pm. All tickets for tonight's postponed game have been transferred to Friday and will be valid for tomorrow night's game.

