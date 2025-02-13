Friday Night Faceoff: Rangers at Frontenacs
February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Prepare for a cross-conference clash of contenders on Friday as the Kingston Frontenacs welcome the Kitchener Rangers to Slush Puppie Place, seeking to set a new franchise record as they hunt down their 10th consecutive win on home ice.
The Fronts (30-14-5-2) are making a push for the East Division crown, entering the week tied with the Oshawa Generals for top spot as big shooters Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guindon recently crossed the 30-goal threshold while Tuomas Uronen is just two tallies away.
The red hot Rangers (37-11-3-1) feature star netminder Jackson Parsons, who became the CHL's first netminder to hit the 30-win mark this past weekend. Kitchener recently booked their trip to the 2025 OHL Playoffs and feature a pair of standout NHL Draft prospects in defenceman Cameron Reid and forward Luca Romano.
Don't miss two very good teams going head-to-head as the OHL Friday Night Faceoff streams live for free on OHL Live, YouTube, X and Facebook, beginning at 7:00pm.
