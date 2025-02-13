Friday Night Faceoff: Rangers at Frontenacs

February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Prepare for a cross-conference clash of contenders on Friday as the Kingston Frontenacs welcome the Kitchener Rangers to Slush Puppie Place, seeking to set a new franchise record as they hunt down their 10th consecutive win on home ice.

The Fronts (30-14-5-2) are making a push for the East Division crown, entering the week tied with the Oshawa Generals for top spot as big shooters Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guindon recently crossed the 30-goal threshold while Tuomas Uronen is just two tallies away.

The red hot Rangers (37-11-3-1) feature star netminder Jackson Parsons, who became the CHL's first netminder to hit the 30-win mark this past weekend. Kitchener recently booked their trip to the 2025 OHL Playoffs and feature a pair of standout NHL Draft prospects in defenceman Cameron Reid and forward Luca Romano.

Don't miss two very good teams going head-to-head as the OHL Friday Night Faceoff streams live for free on OHL Live, YouTube, X and Facebook, beginning at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.