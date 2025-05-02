Kory Cooper Wins Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for the 2024/25 OHL Season

The Kingston Frontenacs hockey club is proud to announce that Kory Cooper has been named the recipient of the Jim Gregory award as the OHL's General Manager of the year. The award was introduced in 2020 and is awarded annually.

Cooper was named General Manager of the Frontenacs for the 2021-22 season. In his fourth season as GM, the Frontenacs finished with a record of 40-20-5-3 finishing second in the East Division. The team set a franchise record with 16 consecutive wins on home ice while tying franchise records for home wins (25) and points (52). Kingston also finished with it's second highest points total in franchise history (88). In the opening round of the 2025 OHL playoffs, the Frontenacs recorded their first series sweep, defeating the Sudbury Wolves in four games.

The team excelled following the trade deadline acquisitions of Joey Willis, Ethan Hay, Will Bishop, and Charlie Schenkel, deals that were orchestrated by Cooper with Saginaw and Sault Ste. Marie. Frontenacs draft picks under Cooper's guidance have included Jacob Battaglia, Tyler Hopkins, and Emil Pieniniemi among others.

General Manager Cooper has released the following statement:

I am honored to be selected as the recipient of the Jim Gregory Award for the 2024-25 season. Mr. Gregory was someone who helped evolve and shape the General Managers role into what it is today. To receive an award named in his honor is truly meaningful.

I immediately think of two people that I had as mentors and supporters. Larry Mavety and Dick Cherry. They were instrumental figures in our franchise's history and two of my biggest supporters in this role.

Doug Springer and the Springer family are committed to running a first-class organization. The support we receive allows us to provide our players and staff with all the means necessary to be successful and a destination for top-end talent. I can't thank them enough for their support.

It is my belief that this award is a team award, and I can only be successful by surrounding myself with good people. I am surrounded by an incredible group of individuals that should all be proud of their contributions to this accomplishment.

Our Assistant General Manager, Ethan O'Rourke, is a big piece of this award. He and I discuss all areas of the organization daily. His knowledge of our game, our league, and our team is an essential tool in helping with our decision-making process.

Our coaching staff, led by Troy Mann, are as detailed and organized as any group at any level in our sport. Their ability to develop players and create a winning culture is unrivaled. Under their guidance, we know our players are set up to succeed.

The scouting staff, led by Head Scout Aaron Van Leusen, and Director of Player Personnel Bob Breckles spends countless hours on the road and at the rink taking in hockey games. We trust in their ability to identify talent and understand who can play in our systems.

There are countless other areas that contribute to the success of an organization. We are supported by a business operations team that shares our vision and commitment to being a top-tier organization. We have a billet coordinator, education consultants, nutritionists, sports psychologists, along with many others that help our players stay at the top of their game.

Most importantly, I would like to thank my family. My wife, Valerie, and my girls Genevieve, Natalie, and Lauren. This job requires a time-filled, stressful commitment that can be taxing on both myself, and my family. It would be impossible to navigate without a great support system at home. Valerie is a Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, and knowing what she does daily helps me put into perspective who the real heroes are in the world. I'm thankful to my family, and grateful for their support.

As pleased as I am to be awarded this great honor, there is plenty of work to do. We will continue to strive for success. Our goal remains to be a competitive team every season, while developing players for the next chapters of their life, both on and off the ice. There is no finish line in what we do, just the drive to improve each year.

Sincerely,

Kory Cooper

General Manager

Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club

"I could not be happier for a more deserving individual." added Frontenacs President and Governor Doug Springer. "Kory works tirelessly to make our organization better on and off the ice. Additionally, there isn't a person I know that cares more about his players than Coop, and I admire his commitment to providing the best experience for them. I am proud to call him the General Manager of the Kingston Frontenacs."

The Kingston Frontenacs are holding Development Camp this weekend at Slush Puppie Place. 39 prospects will participate in on-ice sessions, off-ice testing, presentations, and a scrimmage. Fans are invited to attend the scrimmage on Sunday, May 4 beginning at 9:30 AM.

