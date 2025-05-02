Petes Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster
May 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the full roster for their annual development camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's and Hybrid FHP.
A full camp roster can be seen below in alphabetical order:
Pacey Adduono
Matthew Aoun
Julian Belcastro
Jonny Brooks
Tyson Cartier
Elijah Chavez
Seth Clark
Joseph D'Angelo
Gerry DiCunzolo
Raiden Doxtator
Sebastian Dzieciol
Jonah Gareau
Luka Gelinas
Ty Gendron
Cristian Giancola
Cohen Gill
Joshua Goodwin
William Harding
Case Hennessy
Cameron Herbert
Matthew Hobbs
Owen Hunks
Santiago Jimenes
Cameron Jones
Colby Kekki
Leo La Vecchia
Nathan Landriault
Adam Levac
Thomas Lima
Gavin Lock
Anthony Lovisa
Chase MacKay
Kaden McGregor
Jack McHyman
Matthew McKenna
Drew McLennan
Jayden Mercier
Harrison O'Connor
Thomas Paleczny
Matthew Perreault
Jackson Pracey
Thomys Pyke
Kieran Raynor
Brody Robertson
Brandt Rooyakkers
Ty Rupnow
Jory Sawyer
Sean Short
Luis Sturgeon
Joseph Szarka
Trey Taylor
Daniel Tout
Dylan Turcotte
Rylan Vincent
Ryan Wercholaz
Cameron White
Eric Wood
Not participating in scrimmages:
Jordan Bonner
Colin Fitzgerald
Blake Gowan
Alexander Hage
Development Camp begins today with off-ice testing (not open to the public). On-ice scrimmages start on Saturday, May 3 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Camp attendees are split into three teams for the on-ice scrimmage portion of the weekend, with all scrimmages taking place at the PMC. Scrimmages are open to the public and will also be streamed on the Petes Facebook page with commentary. Print out rosters will be available at the top of the Club Section for fans in attendance.
