Petes Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

May 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the full roster for their annual development camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's and Hybrid FHP.

A full camp roster can be seen below in alphabetical order:

Pacey Adduono

Matthew Aoun

Julian Belcastro

Jonny Brooks

Tyson Cartier

Elijah Chavez

Seth Clark

Joseph D'Angelo

Gerry DiCunzolo

Raiden Doxtator

Sebastian Dzieciol

Jonah Gareau

Luka Gelinas

Ty Gendron

Cristian Giancola

Cohen Gill

Joshua Goodwin

William Harding

Case Hennessy

Cameron Herbert

Matthew Hobbs

Owen Hunks

Santiago Jimenes

Cameron Jones

Colby Kekki

Leo La Vecchia

Nathan Landriault

Adam Levac

Thomas Lima

Gavin Lock

Anthony Lovisa

Chase MacKay

Kaden McGregor

Jack McHyman

Matthew McKenna

Drew McLennan

Jayden Mercier

Harrison O'Connor

Thomas Paleczny

Matthew Perreault

Jackson Pracey

Thomys Pyke

Kieran Raynor

Brody Robertson

Brandt Rooyakkers

Ty Rupnow

Jory Sawyer

Sean Short

Luis Sturgeon

Joseph Szarka

Trey Taylor

Daniel Tout

Dylan Turcotte

Rylan Vincent

Ryan Wercholaz

Cameron White

Eric Wood

Not participating in scrimmages:

Jordan Bonner

Colin Fitzgerald

Blake Gowan

Alexander Hage

Development Camp begins today with off-ice testing (not open to the public). On-ice scrimmages start on Saturday, May 3 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Camp attendees are split into three teams for the on-ice scrimmage portion of the weekend, with all scrimmages taking place at the PMC. Scrimmages are open to the public and will also be streamed on the Petes Facebook page with commentary. Print out rosters will be available at the top of the Club Section for fans in attendance.

