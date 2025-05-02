Windsor Spitfires' Carson Woodall Donates $10,000 to Hospice of Erie Shores in Honour of his Nana

May 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Belle River, Ontario - Today, Carson Woodall of the Windsor Spitfires made a generous $10,000 donation to the Hospice of Erie Shores on behalf of Woody's Hoodies, in loving memory of his Nana, Deborah O'Brien.

This heartfelt contribution is a reflection of Carson and his family's deep appreciation for the care and compassion shown to Deborah during her journey. "It is truly an honour for our family to give back to those who supported Nana during her fight," said Carson.

Woody's Hoodies, a charitable initiative founded by Carson, is committed to continuing its support of Hospice and the remarkable work they do to provide comfort, dignity, and support to families during life's most challenging moments. In the past year alone, Woody's Hoodies has donated over $65,000 to various local cancer charities--further demonstrating its mission to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.

"Our family thanks everyone at Hospice for the incredible work they do every day. We are forever grateful," the Woodall family shared.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

