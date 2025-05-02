Generals End Colts Season

May 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts returned to Oshawa on Thursday for the fourth installment of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Generals held a commanding 3-0 series lead and looked to close it out in game four, while the Colts sought to spoil the sweep and build some kind of momentum. Barrie made a goaltender swap for this tilt, handing the reins to Ben Hrebik for his first start of the series.

The Colts were once again the victims of video review, having a tally called back for offside just 15 seconds into the game, their second disallowed goal thus far in the series. Barrie played with a physical edge right from the jump, looking to wear their opponent down in the opening frame. Along with finishing their checks, the Colts created one scoring opportunity after another and became the early shot leaders after being out-chanced all series to this point. Then, as though the hockey gods had intervened, Cole Beaudoin got back on the scoresheet after being the subject of the previously overturned goal. Beaudouin anchored himself in front of the Oshawa net and was rewarded, banging home his second in as many games. When time expired in the first period, Barrie led 1-0, they took a lead into the intermission for the first time this series.

The Generals were the better team to begin the middle frame and got on the board just four minutes into it, tying the game at one. Oshawa then took advantage of a defensive breakdown and scored a second straight goal at the midway mark, giving themselves a 2-1 lead. The Colts responded minutes later on Anthony Romani's 12th goal of the playoffs, In the process, Romani lengthened his league-leading point streak to 16 games and tied the game 2-2. Barrie then took a 3-2 lead just 33 seconds after the tying goal, Brad Gardiner's second of the playoffs, marked the game's third lead change. Oshawa got one last tally before the end of the frame to tie the game at three.

The Colts' sense of urgency was heightened out of the gates in the final frame as they hemmed the Generals into their zone until a blocked shot led to an Oshawa breakaway and goal to take a 4-3 lead. Oshawa continued to pile it on, taking advantage of a 'too many men' penalty taken by Barrie before scoring again 25 seconds later, their pair of goals made it 6-3. Dalyn Wakely scored before the six-minute mark to claw back, but the Generals followed it up with their seventh tally on the night. Oshawa scored one more to make it an 8-4 final.

For the second straight season, the Colts' season ends at the hands of the Generals, this time in the Eastern Conference Finals. Although it ends on a sour note, this Barrie team's campaign is one that they and their fans should be proud of.

