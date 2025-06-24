Eamon Edgar Commits to the Colts

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2025 second-round selection, Eamon Edgar, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Edgar was selected 35th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the Sun County Panthers U16 program. In 24 regular-season games, he tallied 38 points (24 goals, 14 assists), and led his team in playoff scoring with 15 points over 10 games. After he completed his U16 season, Edgar joined the Chatham Maroons (GOJHL) in their post-season run. In 15 playoff games, the underage forward scored an impressive 8 times while adding 9 assists on the way to winning the Sutherland Cup.

"Eamon was a player our scouting staff identified early as a priority target in this year's draft," said Colts Vice President & GM, Marty Williamson. "He's consistently shown the ability to elevate his game in big moments and was a key part of Chatham's (GOJHL) impressive Sutherland Cup run. He made a strong impression at rookie camp with his scoring ability and hockey IQ. We're excited to officially welcome Eamon and his family to Barrie."







