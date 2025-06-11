Barrie Colts Statement: June 11th, 2025

June 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







An article by Rick Westhead of TSN about the allegations against Ryan Wood focused on the Barrie Colts brand. We are not sure what Mr. Westhead's intentions are in trying to connect our organization to an incident that really has nothing to do with the Barrie Colts. The fact that TSN has put our logo, name and brand in the headline of a story that has nothing to do with our organization is disturbing to say the least. TSN should be above this type of sensationalism. To clarify, at the time of the incident, our season had ended and there were no team sanctioned events taking place.

The OHL billet program has been an extremely well run and integral part of The Barrie Colts organization for over 30 years. I consider our organization very lucky to have such great billet families now and in the past. Our vetting of billets includes interviews, home visits and detailed background and police checks. Once a player(s) is placed in a billet home, we follow a regiment that includes continued and ongoing communication with the player(s), the billet family and monitor all activities to the extent possible.

It's disturbing to hear of this news. Myself, the OHL, and all it's member teams condemn all unacceptable behaviour. To date, we have not been contacted by police or any government agency in regards to this issue. Of course we will be fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation should we be called upon to do so.

Our thoughts are with the alleged victim in this case. The safety and well-being of all players in our league is of the utmost importance to myself and our organization.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on any details at this time.

Signed,

Howie Campbell

President, Owner

Barrie Colts







