81 Overall Pick Lyndon Cabral Commits to Erie Otters

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters scoring well gets even deeper as another sharp-shooter enters the fold.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the #81 overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Lyndon Cabral has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 15-year-old Hanover, ON native spent last season with the prestigious Don Mills Flyers in the GTHL where he tallied 52 points (25G+27A) in 33 games.

He was also a stand-out in the OHL Cup where he collected 10 points (3G+7A) over seven games and was a +8.

Cabral's strong season with Don Mills also earned him three games at the Junior 'B' level as he suited up in three games with the GOJHL's Listowel Cyclones.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with enthusiasm about what Cabral brings to this Otters lineup heading toward his rookie season.

"Lyndon was a key contributor for his Don Mills team last season," Grieve said. "He plays with a good compete level and has a knack for finding the back of the net. We are thrilled to officially welcome Lyndon and the Cabral family to the Otters and look forward to working with him on his continued development."

This 5'10, 177 lbs forward will look to contribute right away for the Otters as he hopes to contribute right away alongside fellow newcomers like Luc Plante and 2025 draft pick Tyler Cooper and returning forwards like Dylan Edwards and Gabriel Frasca.

Cabral remarked with excitement the energy that he will bring to the organization.

"Words can't express how I feel about Erie selecting me in the draft," Cabral said. "From the time they selected me until the time I signed, they have shown my family and I that it's a family first atmosphere and they care about the players. I have heard the fans are some of the best in the league and I truly can't wait to get started in Erie."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Lyndon Cabral home to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what the forward can bring in the fall.







