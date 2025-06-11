2025 OHL Awards Ceremony Set for Wednesday at the Hockey Hall of Fame

The OHL assembles for its annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 11th at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, beginning at 12:00pm.

Fans can tune in live across the OHL's social media channels and live on YouTube to watch the proceedings led by master of ceremonies Victor Findlay of the CHL on TSN.

2025 OHL Awards Ceremony - Order of Presentation

Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy - Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Jack Ferguson Award - Kaden McGregor (Peterborough Petes)

First overall OHL Priority Selection choice

Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Overage Player of the Year

Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy - Denver Barkey (London Knights)

Humanitarian of the Year

William Hanley Memorial Trophy - Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Most Sportsmanlike Player

Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials - Pat Myers

Emms Family Award - Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Rookie of the Year

Matt Leyden Trophy - Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener Rangers)

Coach of the Year

Commissioner's Address - Bryan Crawford

Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award - Nic Sima (Saginaw Spirit)

Jim Gregory Memorial Trophy - Kory Cooper (Kingston Frontenacs)

General Manager of the Year

Roger Neilson Memorial Award - Thomas Budnick (Brantford Bulldogs)

Top Academic Post-Secondary Student

Ivan Tennant Memorial Award - Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit)

Top Academic High School Student

Bobby Smith Trophy - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Scholastic Player of the Year

Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Top Scorer presented by Kubota

Jim Rutherford Trophy - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Goaltender of the Year

Max Kaminsky Trophy - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Defenceman of the Year

Red Tilson Trophy - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Most Outstanding Player







