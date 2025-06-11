Firebirds Sign Free Agent Defenseman George Komadoski

June 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team has signed free agent defenseman George Komadoski to a Standard Player Agreement.

Komadoski is a native of St. Louis, Missouri and played the 2024-25 season for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island. The 6'3 defenseman appeared in 57 games and recorded 20 assists. He was a sixth-round selection of the Youngstown Phantoms in the 2024 USHL Futures Draft and was an OHL free agent. Komadoski will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Flint seems like the perfect fit for me," Komadoski said. "I can't wait to be a part of the Firebirds organization and to get to work with the team and coaching staff."

Komadoski's father, Neil Komadoski Jr., played five seasons in the AHL for the Binghamton Senators and Peoria Rivermen, and is currently a scout for the Vancouver Canucks. His grandfather, Neil Komadoski Sr., played a combined 502 NHL games over eight seasons for the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"George is a big body, right-handed defenseman who moves the puck north quickly. He plays a very mature game and seldom chases the play. He uses a very active stick to anticipate and disrupt the oppositions offense and plays with bit of an edge, making him difficult to handle along the wall as he competes and battles for loose pucks."

