Gabriel Eliasson to Represent Team Sweden at WJSS

August 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie, ON - Gabriel Eliasson's appearance at the World Junior Summer Showcase was a proud milestone for the Barrie Colts and a significant step in the young defenceman's growing career. Eliasson represented Team Sweden at the annual showcase, held from July 25 to August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, competing against the top U20 talent from Sweden, Finland, Canada, and the United States.

Eliasson's selection highlights both his personal development and the Barrie Colts' program in preparing players for elite international competition. He was one of four OHL players named to Sweden's roster, and one of several Colts players to attend this year's World Junior Summer Showcase - a key scouting event ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-7, 216-pound defenceman joined Barrie and made an immediate impact, logging 63 regular-season games and 16 playoff appearances being a true reliable player for Barrie's defensive core. His poise and positional play made him one of the most reliable young blueliners in the OHL.

In July 2024, Eliasson was drafted 39th overall by the Ottawa Senators, further cementing his status as a top-tier NHL prospect.







