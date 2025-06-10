Colts & IceDogs Complete Trade

June 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts and the Niagara IceDogs have completed a trade.

Barrie Receives:

Alex Assadourian ('04 forward)

2027 5th Round Selection (Sarnia)

Niagara Receives:

Grayson Tiller ('04 defenceman)

Tiller, who has been a member of the Colts since originally being drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, will finish his OHL career with his hometown team, the Niagara IceDogs. Through his 214 games as a member of the Colts, he compiled 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists) and 179 penalty minutes. In his four-year tenure, Tiller was recognized twice as an Academic Player of the Month for his excellence.

"Grayson has been a member of our organization since I first rejoined here in the 2021-22 season. He's grown his game on the ice and has become a terrific young man who we wish nothing but the best for moving forward." Commented Vice President & General Manager, Marty Williamson.

Alex Assadourian joins the Colts ahead of his fifth OHL season, having previously suited up for both the Sudbury Wolves and Niagara IceDogs. In 215 career games, he has tallied 127 points (42 goals, 85 assists). He was originally selected 37th overall by Sudbury in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and has also attended the Toronto Maple Leafs' rookie camp.

"Alex brings a high-end offensive skill set to our lineup for the upcoming season, which is important after the loss of some key contributors from this past season. He's driven to continue his development and take a big step forward, and we're excited to add a player of his calibre to our roster. We look forward to welcoming him to the Colts family and start working with him." Added Marty Williamson.







