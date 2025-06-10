Storm Acquire Ethan Miedema from the Kingston Frontenacs

June 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired overage forward Ethan Miedema from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for a 14th round pick (Guelph) in 2027, a conditional 2nd round pick (Brantford) in 2026, a conditional 3rd round pick (Saginaw) in the 2027, and a conditional 5th round pick (Windsor) in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

"Ethan is a proven veteran and leader who is capable of contributing in all areas for our team," said George Burnett. "He has shown a consistent ability to score in his four seasons in the OHL and is bringing over 40 games of playoff experience to our hockey club. We are excited to welcome Ethan and his family to the Storm organization."

The 2005-born left winger was originally selected in the first round (4th overall) by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In four seasons in the OHL, split between the Spitfires and Frontenacs, the 6-foot-4, 215 lbs forward has recorded 188 points (75 goals, 113 assists) and 178 PIMs in 267 regular season games and has suited up for 41 OHL playoff games. Last season with the Frontenacs, Miedema tallied 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 points in 66 games.

The Cobourg, Ontario native was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (109th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Miedema attended the Sabres training camps in 2023 and 2024. Prior to his OHL career, Miedema was a product of the Quinte Red Devils AAA program.

"I am beyond excited for the upcoming season," said Miedema. "I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and playing in front of a crowded Sleeman Centre."

Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM +/-

2024/2025 Kingston OHL 66 23 34 57 71 13

2023/2024 Kingston OHL 68 18 23 41 47 -12

2022/2023 Windsor/Kingston OHL 68 20 32 52 42 -8

2021/2022 Windsor OHL 65 12 24 38 18 10

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.