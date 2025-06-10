Kingston Acquires Draft Picks from the Guelph Storm

June 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm sending the rights to overage forward Ethan Miedema to the Western Conference squad in exchange for OHL Priority Selections.

KGN receives:

14th Rd pick - 2027 (GUE)

2nd Rd pick - 2026 (BFD) *cond

5th Rd pick - 2026 (WSR) *cond

3rd Rd pick - 2027 (SAG) *cond

GUE receives:

F- Ethan Miedema

Miedema appeared in 166 games over 3 seasons for the Frontenacs scoring 50 goals and 69 assists.

"Our organization would like to thank Ethan for his contributions to our team." said GM Kory Cooper. "We wish him the best of luck with the Storm in his overage season."

Season tickets for the Kingston Frontenacs 2025-26 season are available now. Stay tuned to our social media channels and kingstonfrontenacs.com as our regular season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.