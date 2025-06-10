Kingston Acquires Draft Picks from the Guelph Storm
June 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm sending the rights to overage forward Ethan Miedema to the Western Conference squad in exchange for OHL Priority Selections.
KGN receives:
14th Rd pick - 2027 (GUE)
2nd Rd pick - 2026 (BFD) *cond
5th Rd pick - 2026 (WSR) *cond
3rd Rd pick - 2027 (SAG) *cond
GUE receives:
F- Ethan Miedema
Miedema appeared in 166 games over 3 seasons for the Frontenacs scoring 50 goals and 69 assists.
"Our organization would like to thank Ethan for his contributions to our team." said GM Kory Cooper. "We wish him the best of luck with the Storm in his overage season."
