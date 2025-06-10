#34 Overall Pick Tyler Cooper Commits to Erie Otters

June 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - A big time goal-scorer enters the fray for the Erie Otters as the team locks up their second-round pick.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that #34 overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Tyler Cooper has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, making him the first Otter from the 2025 Draft Class to commit.

Cooper, a center, spent last season with the Chicago Reapers 15U AAA program where in 74 games, he tallied 124 points (61G+63A). He also added 12 points (9G+3A) in six games at US 15U Nationals.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about Cooper's addition to the Otters roster.

"The Otters would like to officially welcome Tyler and the Cooper family to the organization," Grieve said. "Tyler possesses a very high offensive IQ and makes others around him better. We are excited to see Tyler in an Otters uniform and look forward to working with him on his development on and off the ice."

The 15-year-old, 5'10, 157 lbs Lake Forest, IL native will hope to make an impact from day one as he adapts to the OHL level.

What's Been Said About Tyler Cooper:

"Tyler is a highly-skilled player who was instrumental in his team reaching the national finals this year. He consistently showcased his high-end skill and ability to finish, accumulating 49 goals and 59 assists throughout the season. Tyler possesses high IQ, vision, and creativity to go along with his tremendous skating ability. We are thrilled to welcome Tyler and his family to the Otters organization, and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"The incredibly skilled and detail-oriented centerman...consistently makes an impact...one of the Reapers more efficient forwards. He's so tactical in his approach with the puck on his stick, reading and processing the play around him quickly as it unfolds and either skating the puck into open space through the middle or anticipating pressure and distributing pucks to open options through seams." - PuckPreps.com

"Tyler Cooper brings a dynamic element to his team's offense that few players in the 2009 age group can replicate." - The Scouting News

"Tyler is a skilled, cerebral forward with a nose for the next. He uses his skill, skating ability, and high IQ to create offensively. We are excited to welcome Tyler and the Cooper family to the Erie Otters." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Cooper will join a young Otters forward core alongside players like Dylan Edwards, Gabriel Frasca and fellow newcomer Luc Plante.

Cooper spoke with excitement about the opportunity to join the organization and get his OHL career underway.

"It is a dream come true to play for the Erie Otters," Cooper said. "I can't wait to start the season and contribute to our team's success."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Tyler home to the Flagship City and seeing what the forward can bring to the team in the Fall.







