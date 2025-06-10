Free Agent Goaltender Ryder Fetterolf Commits to Ottawa 67's

June 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced that free agent goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Ryder is a top goaltender in his age group who has made an impression on our staff with his focus and work ethic," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are excited that Ryder will continue his development with the 67's."

Fetterolf, 17, joins the 67's following a stellar season with Gilmour Academy, where he posted a .940 save percentage and a 1.64 goals-against average across 61 games in the USHS-Prep circuit. Prior to his time with the prep team, Fetterolf also saw action with Gilmour's Power Play Hockey U18 program, recording a .891 save percentage and 1.70 goals-against average in 14 games.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf is currently committed to Penn State University (NCAA Division I).

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | DOB: 2008-01-05

HOMETOWN: Pittsburgh, PA | PREVIOUS TEAM: Gilmour Academy | CATCHES: L







