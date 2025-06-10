Spitfires Sign 2024 4th Round Pick Grady Spicer to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Grady Spicer to the Red, White and Navy!

Spicer was selected 72nd overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Grady hails from Brockville, Ontario. He stands at 6'3 and weighs 185lbs.

Spicer played for the Brockville Braves for the past season. In the 2024-25 season, Spicer scored 8 goals and had 13 assists for 21 points. Late in the season, Spicer was called up to the Spitfires and made his OHL debut on April 12th, 2025, in the playoffs. He played in 6 games and was a +1.

Spicer is committed to Clarkson University for the 2027-2028 season.

The Brockville, ON native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels great to be a Spitfire, they're such a first-class organization." Spicer said. "Everything about Windsor makes me want to be a Spitfire."

Spicer hopes to bring his shutdown role to the Spitfires.

"I hope to bring physicality to the ice and a good stay at home shut down defenceman." Spicer said. "Off the ice I want to become close with the City of Windsor and help out with anything that's needed."

Bill Bowler spoke on Spicer putting pen to paper.

"Grady brings a physical presence." GM Bill Bowler said. "He had a great year last year with his progression and development and we look forward to him joining the Spitfires."

Welcome to the Spitfires, Grady!







