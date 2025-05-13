Anthony Romani Commits to Michigan State

May 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts would like to congratulate Anthony Romani on his commitment to Michigan State University for the 2025-26 season. Romani will forgo his overage year in the OHL as he takes the next step in both his academic and hockey careers.

Acquired at the trade deadline, Romani made an immediate impact with the Colts. He appeared in 29 regular-season games, recording 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists). His strong play continued into the postseason, where he tallied 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over 16 playoff games.

The entire Barrie Colts organization would like to thank Anthony for his dedication and contributions. We wish him the very best as he begins his chapter with the Spartans.







