Knights Take Game 4 in 6-2 Win; Gens Look to Bounce Back

May 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals continued to play in the OHL finals against the London Knights, being down in the series by one game, but the Knights managed to come out with a 6-2 win.

The first period was scoreless on both ends, but the Knights and Gens were quick to generate chances. Goaltender Jacob Oster made an astonishing 17 saves in the first period to keep the Knights away.

In the second, the Knights took a massive lead, as Sam Dickinson opened the scoring early on. Kasper Halttunen fired in his 11th of the playoffs to take the lead, followed by another Dickinson goal.

The Gens began to feel the pressure, and off the faceoff, defender Andrew Gibson scored his 7th, assisted by Anthony Figliomeni.

Landon Sim and Kasper Halttunen scored another two to end the period with a four-goal lead over the Gens.

The third period was all or nothing for the Gens to stop the Knights from taking a 3-1 lead in the series. New York Islanders Prospect Calum Ritchie sniped the puck past Austin Elliott less than a minute into the period.

Noah Powell continued to be a stellar player throughout the match, making big hits and winning battles along the board.

Later, a powerplay for the Knights gave Halttunen his third goal of the night to take the 6-2 lead, and giving them another win in the series.

The Gens will head back to London this Thursday to try to stay alive in game five of the series. Catch the game on TSN. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, game 6 will be played on Saturday, May 17th at 7:00 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.