Pat Myers Wins Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 13-year officiating veteran Pat Myers is this year's recipient of the Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials. "The Bodie" recognizes an OHL official who demonstrates a passion and dedication to officiating and the game of hockey, who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, professionalism, and is respected by OHL member teams, players, and fellow officials.

"I am extremely honoured to have been chosen by my fellow officials for "The Bodie" award," said Myers. "I started in 2011-12 with the OHL and was fortunate to have Ken Bodendistel supervise and mentor me during my first couple seasons before he passed away in November of 2013. The guidance that he was able to provide me early on helped my development as an official. I know that he had a big impact on officiating over his 40-year career and I am lucky to have been around for a small part of that. I'm proud to be selected for the award in his name because I know Ken had a passion for officiating and was a true professional that you could always turn to for advice. I am humbled that my fellow officials see some of those same characteristics in me.

"This isn't possible without my family," Myers added. "I am grateful for the love and support of my wife Jessica and daughter Brodie. My late father Fern was the one who got me started in officiating and was my biggest fan. My mother Carrie, sister Erica, and brother Brent along with my in-laws Tim and Sandra Fickel have all helped and had to make sacrifices so that I can go out to officiate. I am truly grateful to have them in my life.

"I want to thank Conrad Haché and all officials and officiating managers, both past and present, for this prestigious honour."

Originally from Pain Court, Ont., a community located just west of Chatham, Myers is currently refereeing his first OHL Championship Series. He was voted as this year's award winner by his fellow OHL officials. Myers has been living in the Niagara region since 2006 and works for North Country Property Maintenance as a Sales and Office Representative.

"Pat is not only very deserving of this award, but his peers selected him because he's the perfect candidate," said OHL Director of Officiating Conrad Haché. "He's a humble and highly respected individual who quietly goes about his work, often unnoticed.

"When you look at the meaning behind the award, Pat is a perfect fit- he has quietly earned the respect of OHL teams, players, and fellow officials through his professionalism and character. It's also especially meaningful, given Pat's 13-year career. Bodie was familiar with Pat, and I know he would be proud and happy to see him receive this award."

Established in 2013, "The Bodie" is presented annually in recognition of former OHL Senior Officiating Manager Ken Bodendistel, who served 40 years in the league beginning as a Supervisor in 1974-75. Bodendistel passed away in November, 2013, at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer. This year marked the 12th year "The Bodie" has been presented with recent recipients including Dustin McCrank, Drew Jackson and Mike Hamilton.

Myers will be formally presented with the The Bodie Award at the OHL's Awards Ceremony held in June at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







