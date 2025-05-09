Sam Hillebrandt Commits to Ohio State

May 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that goaltender Sam Hillebrandt has committed to The Ohio State University for the 2025-26 season.

Hillebrandt, who has spent the past three seasons with the Colts, will forgo his overage year to begin his collegiate career. He originally joined the Colts as a free agent in the 2022-23 season and went on to appear in 76 games, posting a 38-29-2-2 record with a .900 save percentage.

The entire Barrie Colts organization extends our sincere thanks to Sam and his family for their dedication and contributions during his time in Barrie. We wish him the very best as he takes the next step in his hockey journey at Ohio State.







