2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Launched

May 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2024/2025 black alternate jerseys.

The black alternate jerseys, which launched in November, feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric, making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect, and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys.

The auction will begin on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:00pm and end on Tuesday, May 20th starting at 7:00pm. If you are the highest bidder, and another bidder places a bid in the last minute of the auction, the item will go to a two-minute overtime.

Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. Click the group name to direct you to the auction page.

Group 1:

Jett Luchanko

Leo Serlin

Max Namestnikov

Hunter McKenzie

Carter Stevens

Group 2:

Rowan Topp

Parker Snelgrove

Grant Spada

Zach Jovanovski

