2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Launched
May 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2024/2025 black alternate jerseys.
The black alternate jerseys, which launched in November, feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric, making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect, and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys.
The auction will begin on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:00pm and end on Tuesday, May 20th starting at 7:00pm. If you are the highest bidder, and another bidder places a bid in the last minute of the auction, the item will go to a two-minute overtime.
Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. Click the group name to direct you to the auction page.
Group 1:
Jett Luchanko
Leo Serlin
Max Namestnikov
Hunter McKenzie
Carter Stevens
Group 2:
Rowan Topp
Parker Snelgrove
Grant Spada
Zach Jovanovski
