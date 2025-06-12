Home Opener Announced

June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Ontario Hockey League has announced the Colts will host the Guelph Storm on Saturday, September 20th at 7:30 PM for their home opener.

Single game tickets are not yet available, but season tickets for the 2025-26 season can be purchased now. Click here for more information

Stay tuned for more updates for schedule announcements in the coming days!







