Home Opener Announced
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Ontario Hockey League has announced the Colts will host the Guelph Storm on Saturday, September 20th at 7:30 PM for their home opener.
Single game tickets are not yet available, but season tickets for the 2025-26 season can be purchased now. Click here for more information
Stay tuned for more updates for schedule announcements in the coming days!
