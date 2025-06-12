Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Home Opener
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals hockey returns as the team announces their home opener meeting with the Kingston Frontenacs.
It all gets underway on September 21st at 6:05 PM!!
The Gens have taken on the Frontenacs in two of their last five home openers, and Oshawa has won both games, taking the 2023/24 home opener 5-4 and the 2019/20 home opener 4-1.
Last season, Oshawa matched up very well against Kingston, taking the season series 6-2, while winning all four games they played at the Tribute Communities Centre.
