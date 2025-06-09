Generals Sign Sam Roberts

June 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed their 2025 first-round pick Sam Roberts to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Roberts was selected 16th overall by the Generals from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens where he collected 37 points in 33 games this past season including 14 goals and 23 assists.

"It's always an exciting day when you get a commitment from the next generation of players," said Gens General Manager Roger Hunt. "Sam is going to be a player the fans of the Oshawa Generals are going to love watch play and grow as a Gen."

Roberts is coming off an OHL Cup Championship with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens where he picked up a pair of assists in the Finals.







