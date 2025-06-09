Rangers Complete Trade with Kingston Frontenacs

June 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers and General Manager, Mike McKenzie, announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs.

In the trade, Kitchener acquires Kingston's 8th round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection (Conditional) and Kingston's 1st round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (44th Overall). In return, the Rangers trade the rights to Tomáš Pobežal (Slovakia) and Kitchener's 2nd round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (117th overall).

Tomáš Pobežal was a 1st round draft choice (25th overall) by the Rangers in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. The 5-foot-10 forward from Puchov, Slovakia currently plays with HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga.







