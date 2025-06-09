U Mass Commit Mclean Agrette Signs with Erie Otters

June 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The ever-changing junior hockey landscape has allowed the Erie Otters plenty of opportunity to bring in strong talent and yet another skillful forward joins the fold.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that University of Massachusetts commit Mclean Agrette has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

This 17-year-old native of the Niagara region spent last season with the South Kent School 18U AAA Prep Program where he skated in 63 games collecting 100 points (43G+57A). He also played in 14 Prep Hockey Conference games with South Kent where he tallied 20 points (9G+11A), the fifth highest total in the league, leading his team.

Agrette is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2026-27 season and has chosen the Erie Otters to continue his development as he works his way toward NCAA hockey.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about what this goal-scoring forward can bring to the Erie Otters.

"We are very excited to welcome Mclean and the Agrette family to the Otters," Grieve said. "With the new development landscape, Mclean is another NCAA committed player who we are thrilled to welcome to Erie. Mclean has a high level of skill and offensive IQ, and understands how to create offensively both with and without the puck. Mclean brings to the Otters high-end IQ and vision, and is able to both distribute the puck and capitalize on scoring chances. Mclean has had great success in years past at creating for his team, and we are thrilled to add him to the organization. We look forward to working with him on his continued development both on and off the ice."

Agrette, a 5'8, 165 lbs forward will look to slot into the Otters lineup right away and provide skill and offensive firepower to the team.

He is now the seventh player to sign with the Otters, and third this offseason alongside Luc Plante and Ritter Coombs, who has committed to an NCAA school since the rule change, joining Callum Hughes (Boston University), Quinn McCall (The College of the Holy Cross), Oliver Turner (2023 4th Round Pick, Colgate University) and Garrett Frazer (Northeastern University), all of which went on to suit up in games with the Otters.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Mclean Agrette to the Flagship City and are thrilled to see what he can bring to the team in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.