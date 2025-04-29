Erie Otters Announce Changes in Hockey Operations Department

April 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - With the start of the offseason comes changes in the hockey operations department ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Erie Otters announced today that Assistant Coach Wes Wolfe and Athletic Trainer Andrew Kupniewski would not return to the organization for the 2025-26 season.

Wolfe, a native of Crystal Beach, ON, was in his second stint as an Assistant Coach with the Otters. He originally joined the team in 2017 and worked alongside Head Coach Kris Knoblauch during the Otters Championship season.

He would serve as an assistant from 2016-2021 before spending one year as the Head Coach and General Manager of the Coburg Cougars of the OJHL.

Wolfe would then return to Erie, once again serving as an Assistant Coach from the 2022-23 season until the 2024-25 season, totaling eight seasons with the organization.

Throughout his time with the Otters, Wolfe was a present member in the Erie hockey community. Known for his camps and his work alongside Erie's youth hockey programs.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke glowingly of Wolfe's contributions to the Otters during his time with the organization.

"I would like to extend my thanks to Wes and Allison for their valuable contributions, which have positively impacted both the Otter family and Erie community," Brown said. "We recognized that new opportunities could be instrumental in helping Wes fulfill his professional desires. Wes has significantly contributed to the Otters organization, and making these decisions proves to be quite difficult. I sincerely hope that Wes and Allison achieve great success in their upcoming ventures."

The Erie Otters thank Wolfe for his contributions to the Otters and the Erie community and wish him and his family nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

Athletic Trainer Andrew Kupniewski will also not return for the 2025-26 season.

An Erie native and graduate of Mercyhurst University, Kupniewski was a staple behind the Erie bench for the past 11 seasons.

During his time with the Otters, Kupniewski was a part of the 2017 Championship team and worked alongside plenty of distinguished Otters alumni such as Connor McDavid, Dylan Strome, Alex Debrincat and more.

Known affectionately around the Otters locker room as "Coop", in 2022, Kupniewski worked his 500th game with the Otters.

Brown also spoke on the impact that Kupniewski had on the organization during his tenure.

"Over the course of 11 seasons, Andrew has contributed significantly to the Otters family," Brown said. "We express our gratitude for his commitment to the Otters. In the past year, he and his wife Emily expanded their family. I appreciate his commitment to being available for Emily, Cooper and Kinsley. I consider Andrew to be a truly remarkable individual, and I wish him and his family great success in their new initiatives."

The Erie Otters thank Kupniewski for his service to the organization and wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors.

As the off-season continues, Brown spoke on the importance of filling these roles.

"As we look forward to another exciting season, we will promptly embark on the search to fill these opportunities."

The Erie Otters look forward to the start of orientation camp with more information coming in the coming weeks.

