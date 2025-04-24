Erie Otters Announce Changes in Communications Department

April 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The beginning of the offseason always signals the beginning of steps toward the future, and toward the next season of Erie Otters hockey. This offseason begins with a change for the future.

On Thursday afternoon, the organization announced that director of communications & community outreach Shawn Bednard is leaving the Otters organization to pursue a terrific opportunity with the Hamot Health Foundation, as Development Director on April 28.

Bednard has been with the Otters organization since April 2021, and during his four years overseeing the team's broadcast, communications, and charitable initiatives locally and regionally, the team experienced tremendous growth in these assets. At the end of his tenure, the Otters stake claim to the largest radio broadcast network in the Ontario Hockey League, hundreds of thousands of dollars donated within the local community, and nearly 300 Erie Otters games broadcast.

"This decision was far from an easy one. I am eternally grateful to the late Jim Waters, Dave Brown, and Chad Westerburg for taking the chance to bring me aboard four years ago, and to the entire Otters organization for a tremendous four seasons. Serving as the Voice of the Otters was truly a dream realized, and I will be forever thankful for the media partners, the broadcast colleagues, all of my tremendous interns, the league members, and all those who watched, listened, and supported during the innumerous hours on-air." said Bednard, "As I hang up the headset on my Otters career, I look forward to supporting the team as a diehard fan, and continuing to carry the flag for the best organization in hockey. I am thrilled to join Boo Haggerty and the team at Hamot Health Foundation to continue to develop the community we call home. See you around the rink - let's go Otters!"

During Bednard's time, Otters broadcasts were available on radio from southeast Michigan, to northeast Ohio, in NW PA, and over to southwest New York on the Otters Radio Network, with additional in-season Daily Update segments airing on a dozen partner radio stations in the region over the last three years. Otters TV broadcasts were aired live on NHL Network, SportsNet Pittsburgh, and NESN+, and rebroadcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and Community Access Media. Erie also achieved Canadian Hockey League history under Bednard, welcoming in Alex Randall and Trey Matthews as the first Black Play-by-Play Broadcasters in the league's extensive history. From a personnel development standpoint, 10 of Bednard's former Otters interns have went on to careers in sports or communications. On the community side, the Otters were able to be frequent creators and contributors to charitable initiatives and community engagement, including the creation of the first-ever Children's Grief Awareness Night and Imagination Library Night in sports, the Charity Sock Toss - the first in the OHL - benefitting Erie City Mission and Community Shelter Services in collaboration with the St. Martin Early Learning Center's Socktober sock drive, the creation of the Arena Fan District, and many unique theme nights oriented toward boosting under-represented communities in hockey.

The Otters organization is a vehicle for the professional development of its players and staff - and the elevation of Shawn Bednard to a tremendous opportunity for continued growth in his professional career is one of commemoration, as well as poignant reflection. The Otters are very much grateful for his contribution during his time with the Otters as a builder and ambassador, and celebrate the opportunity to continue his work in the non-profit realm. The Otters extend best wishes for success and happiness to Shawn and his family, thank him for his efforts and energy during his time with the team, and wish him nothing but the best in his continued career. Once an Otter, always an Otter!

With the departure of Bednard, the organization didn't have to look far in finding the next voice.

Effective immediately, media & communications coordinator Trevor Kubeja has been elevated to serve the team's Play-by-Play broadcaster. Born-and-raised in Erie and a 2024 graduate of Gannon University, Kubeja has served the last three seasons as a broadcaster, analyst, contributor, and host on the Otters Broadcast Network under the tutelage of Bednard - including play-by-play duties on 28 regular season & playoff games over the last two seasons. Most notably, Kubeja had the call of Matthew Schaefer's first career OHL goal back in 2023. After two seasons as an intern, the 22-year-old broadcaster was elevated to a full-time role with the organization ahead of the 2024-25 season. Earlier this season, Kubeja called his 100th OHL broadcast.

"I am extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be the Voice of the Otters. I have been blessed with a fantastic mentor in Shawn Bednard and have had a blast working with him over the past few seasons, and am incredibly proud of what we were able to do." said Kubeja, "I am excited to grow our broadcast and bring the best possible coverage to the best fans in the OHL. This organization means a lot to me personally and I cannot wait to get started."

Fans may most recognize Kubeja's voice from the in-season Otters Daily Updates across a dozen radio partners or his role as host of Ott The Record - the official Erie Otters podcastA venerated up-and-coming broadcaster, Kubeja is a three-time winner of the Intercollegiate Broadcast Systems Best Collegiate Broadcaster (Hockey, Basketball) and a 2023 winner of the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters' Outstanding Radio Coverage of a Local Sporting Event for his call of an Otters preseason game.

The Erie native becomes the seventh Voice of the Otters over the organization's 28 seasons - following the lineage of Mark Jeanneret (x2), Tyler Walsh, John Cannon, Paul Roper, Aaron Cooney, and Shawn Bednard.

"Trevor brings an excitement and energy into every time he's on the air. He toes the line so well between Otters fan, hockey fan, and professional that his efforts come off as something so enjoyable to listen to. It's evident to anyone that listens that Trevor is not just such a tremendous fan and supporter of the sport of hockey, especially the OHL, but is truly a student of the game and has been part of it in some way or form through his entire life. His recognition of things happening in real time and his confidence and comfort to break them down into digestible tidbits for listeners is impressive." said Bednard, "I couldn't be more excited for my colleague and my friend Trevor to be named "the Voice", and know how lucky Otters fans are in getting to watch and listen such a young professional."

The Otters organization congratulates Trevor on the opportunity to become the lead broadcaster of his hometown team, and look forward to many memorable calls in the future.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.