Robert Morris Commit Tristen Trevino Signs with Erie Otters

June 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The exciting offseason continues for the Erie Otters, as another highly sought-after player joins the fold.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that Robert Morris University commit Tristen Trevino has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 18-year-old Michigan native spent last season with the championship winning Bismark Bobcats in the NAHL, where he tallied 21 points (1G+20A) in 52 games, including an impressive +31 which led the team. He spent multiple seasons as a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program before making his jump to the NAHL.

Trevino is committed to Robert Morris University for the 2025-26 season and has chosen the Erie Otters to continue his development on and off the ice. He joins AJ Gladman as the two newly signed defensemen ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke about what this stead-fast defenseman can bring to the Erie Otters.

"We are very excited to welcome Tristen and the Trevino family to the Erie Otters. Tristen is a player who we obviously watched a lot in his OHL draft year playing with Pens Elite, and he has continued to develop throughout the past several years. Tristen is a big, rangy defenseman who we believe has really good tools which allow him to move pucks efficiently. He was a key contributor at both ends of the ice for his championship-winning Bismarck team, leading his team in +/- while being the only defenseman in the lineup who was not 20 years old."

Trevino, a 6'4, 185 lbs defenseman will look to slot into the Otters lineup right away and provide support on both ends of the ice.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Tristen Trevino to the Flagship City and are thrilled to see what he can bring to the team in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2025

Robert Morris Commit Tristen Trevino Signs with Erie Otters - Erie Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.