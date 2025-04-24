Lev Katzin and Quinn Beauchesne to Represent Canada at 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship

April 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Hockey Canada has released their roster for the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas. Storm's Quinn Beauchesne and Lev Katzin are among a group of Ontario Hockey League players named to the roster. They'll join Cory Stillman and Scott Wlaker who have been appointed as Head Coach and General Manager.

Beauchesne, the Ottawa, Ont., native was the 1st round, 14th overall selection by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In two seasons with the Storm, the 6'0, 187-pound, right-shot defender has registered 31 points (8 g, 31 a) through 82 games. Internationally, Beauchesne has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he donned the 'C' for Canada Red, and won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Katzin, the Thornhill, Ont., native was a 5th round, 94th overall selection by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He joined the Storm in December of last year, after spending parts of two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In just 44 career games with the team, he has registered 48 points (16 g, 32 a) and has been named OHL Rookie of the Month (December 2024), adding OHL Rookie for the Week twice. The Penn State University commit was a member of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he notched 2 goals and 1 assist in 8 games.

Canada opens the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship today, taking on Slovakia (5 p.m.ET/2 p.m. PT). Canada will also play Latvia, Finland and Norway in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 16 and 10 tournament games, respectively. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals and medal games.

