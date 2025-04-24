Sarnia Sting's Alessandro Di Iorio Named to Team Canada for 2025 IIhf U18 Men's World Championship

The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce that forward Alessandro Di Iorio has been named to Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team for the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship, taking place from April 23 to May 3 in Frisco and Allen, Texas.

Di Iorio is one of 25 elite players chosen to wear the Maple Leaf as Canada looks to defend its gold medal on the international stage. The roster includes three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 14 forwards selected by Hockey Canada's management group, led by general manager Scott Walker, head scout Byron Bonora, and Kyle Turris, with support from Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations.

"Representing your country on the international stage is an incredible honour," said Walker. "These young men have earned this opportunity through their dedication and performance this season. We're confident in the group we've assembled and excited to get started in Texas."

Canada opens tournament play April 24th against Slovakia at 5:00 p.m. ET. The team will also face Latvia, Finland, and Norway in the preliminary round, with the medal games set for May 3.

All Team Canada games will be broadcast on TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada.

