Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Sarvir Jaworski

June 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting are excited to announce the signing of American forward Sarvir Jaworski to a Standard Player Agreement.

Jaworski, a 2009-born winger out of Ankeny, Iowa, joins the Sting following an impressive 2024-25 season with the Detroit Little Caesars U15 program. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds, Jaworski brings a dynamic offensive skillset and strong two-way game to the Sting lineup.

This past season, Jaworski showcased his scoring ability with Detroit Little Caesars, recording 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in just 21 games. His offensive production helped lead his team throughout the season and solidified his reputation as a consistent scoring threat.

Jaworski continued to impress at the 2025 OHL Cup Showcase, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points in 6 games. His strong play on both sides of the puck, combined with his high compete level, helped him stand out against some of the top players in his age group.

"Sarvir is a player our staff was extremely impressed with throughout the 2024-25 season," shared Dylan Seca, General Manager of the Sarnia Sting. "He is a great skater, has the instincts to be dangerous in all situations, and most importantly he is thrilled to be part of the Sarnia Sting Hockey Club. We are proud to welcome Sarvir and the Jaworski family to Sting Nation."

