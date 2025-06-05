Bulldogs Sign 2024 8th Overall Pick Caleb Malhotra

June 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2024 8th overall OHL Priority Selection Draft pick, forward Caleb Malhotra to a Standard Player Agreement.

Malhotra, the Etobicoke native, was originally the 8th overall selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Kingston Frontenacs before having his rights acquired by the Bulldogs on September 12th, 2024. The gifted pivot starred with the Vaughan Kings program including standout performances at the U14, U15 & U16 levels, winning the GTHL with his U14 team in 2021-22 and his U16 team in 2023-24 as well as an OHL Cup Silver medal.

Malhotra spent the 2024-25 season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL recording 8 goals & 18 assists for 26 points in 44 games before a dominant playoff run that saw the 16-year-old post 5 goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 21 playoff games, finishing 3rd on the team in the playoff scoring, to help lead the Chiefs to a Coastal Conference Championship and finals appearance.

Malhotra's commitment to playing a full 200-foot game can hardly be seen as a surprise learning from father, Manny Malhotra who starred with the Guelph Storm winning the OHL Championship in 1998, before being selected 7th overall by the New York Rangers in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft and playing 991 NHL Games. The elder Malhotra has spent the last 9-seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks & Toronto Maple Leafs before moving to the Abbotsford Canucks as head coach for the 2024-25 season.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Caleb Malhotra to the Bulldogs family.". said General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's a dynamic talent with elite skill, character and drive. The type of player you build around. This is a huge day for our organization, and we can't wait to see him in the Black & Gold!".







