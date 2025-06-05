OHL Establishes David Branch Leadership Scholarship in Partnership with Special Olympics Ontario

June 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to partner with Special Olympics Ontario in an exciting new endeavour that will see a total of $100,000 awarded to students in the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program pursuing a post-secondary education over the next five years.

The newly unveiled David Branch Leadership Scholarship will present four different $5,000 scholarships per year to aspiring university and college Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools students who have demonstrated commitment, leadership, teamwork and community involvement.

The new scholarship honours the legacy of former long-time OHL Commissioner David Branch, who served in the role over a span of 45 years from 1979-2024. Mr. Branch was a champion of the cause of Special Olympics Ontario, and is remembered for his leadership, vision and the instrumental role he played in the evolution of junior hockey in Ontario, across Canada and throughout the world.

"I'm very thankful this scholarship has been established, and will have a tremendous impact on a cause that has always been very important to me," said Branch. "The OHL has a long-standing relationship with Special Olympics, and to be able to help these young people achieve their goals means a tremendous amount.

"I look forward to learning more about the recipients each year, and what it is they're pursuing in their studies."

The David Branch Scholarship was publicly unveiled on Wednesday at the 2025 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships that took place in Ottawa.

"The OHL and David Branch have been incredible partners and supporters of the Special Olympics movement," said Cody Jansma, President & CEO of Special Olympics Ontario. "We're so happy to partner with them on this initiative to support students involved in the Unified Champion Schools program."

Those interested in applying for the David Branch Scholarship can do so by July 25, 2025 at specialolympicsontario.com (click here) by filling out the application form located at the bottom of the web page. The inaugural round of four scholarship recipients will be announced this fall.







