Otters Add to Forward Group with Signing of Northern Michigan Commit Luc Plante

June 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The junior hockey world is an ever-changing one and the Otters latest signing certainly reflects just that.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that forward Luc Plante has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Plante is committed to the University of Northern Michigan for the 2026-27 season and was previously a first-round pick in the United States Hockey League, going 14th overall to the Tri-City Storm.

The 18-year-old Chesterfield MI native however will report to the Erie Otters for the 2025-26 OHL season.

Last season, Plante skated in 56 games with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League where he tallied 40 points (12G+28A).

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about the changing landscape and what this could mean for the organization heading into the season.

"Luc is someone who we identified previously and continued to follow him throughout his season in Fairbanks," Grieve said. "Luc is a 200-foot player who uses his IQ and determination to help his team on both sides of the puck. Luc's a player who has earned everything he has achieved to this point. His perseverance and determination to continually improve throughout last season was notable for us and Luc came into Orientation Camp and impressed our staff with his play. With the new landscape of player development pathways, we are extremely thrilled to welcome Luc and his family to the Erie Otters. We look forward to working with him on his continued development both on and off the ice."

Plante is a 5'11, 179 lbs forward who will look to slot into the team's strong forward core and make an impact right away for Erie.

Plante spoke about his excitement to join the team and what he can bring to the organization in the fall.

"I feel deeply humbled and honored to be joining the Erie Otters team and community," Plante said. "A quote that has always resonated with me is '"everything happens for a reason'", the opportunity to attend camp was a surprise blessing that I seized with passion and dedication. Receiving an offer to join this incredible program was a dream come true. First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my mom, dad, and brother, who have selflessly invested their time, love, and support in my development and career. Their unwavering encouragement, sacrifices and cheers have meant the world to me. I also extend my sincerest appreciation to my extended family, friends, coaches and supporters who have believed in me every step of the way. Thank you to the Otters coaching staff for recognizing my potential and empowering me to reach new heights. I can't wait to get on the ice with the boys for the first time."

He is now the fifth player to sign with the Otters who has committed to an NCAA school since the rule change, joining Callum Hughes (Boston University), Quinn McCall (The College of the Holy Cross), Oliver Turner (2023 4th Round Pick, Colgate University) and Garrett Frazer (Northeastern University), all of which went on to suit up in games with the Otters.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Luc Plante to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he can bring to the team in the fall.







