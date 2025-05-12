Malcolm Spence Commits to University of Michigan

May 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The recent agreement between the CHL and NCAA has opened up many new opportunities for players and today, exciting news for one of Erie's own.

The Erie Otters are proud to announce forward Malcolm Spence has committed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season.

Projected as a first round pick in this year's upcoming NHL Draft, the Mississauga, ON native was a key piece to an Otters team returning to the second round of the OHL playoffs.

During the regular season, Spence was over a point-per-game player, posting 73 points (32G, 41A) over 65 games.

In the postseason, he was terrific as well, collecting 9 points (4G, 5A) in 9 games played.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke with gratitude for Spence's time in Erie and expressed enthusiasm for his future.

"We express our gratitude to Malcolm for his contributions both on and off the ice," Brown said. "He has made Erie and the Otters a better place. We eagerly await the NHL Draft, sharing the excitement that is forthcoming for Malcolm and his family. We wish Malcolm every success as he embarks on his hockey path."

A former #2 overall pick by the Otters in 2022, Spence served as an Alternate Captain during the past two seasons with the Otters, bringing leadership, style and energy to the locker room.

Spence is a true 200-foot player who is highly touted by NHL scouts. In NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings, he was ranked 17th among North American skaters.

Spence becomes the first Otters player to commit to a school following his time with the Otters after Erie signed four players during the 2024-25 season who had already committed to schools when the rule changed including: Callum Hughes (Boston University), Quinn McCall (The College of the Holy Cross), Oliver Turner (2023 4th Round Pick, Colgate University) and Garrett Frazer (Northeastern University), all of which went on to suit up in games with the Otters.

The Erie Otters thank Malcolm for his time with the Erie Otters and wish him the best of luck with all of his future endeavors.







