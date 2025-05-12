Gens Look to Bounce Back in Game 3 at Home

May 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals look to get back to winning ways after having their longest winning streak of the season snapped in Game 2.

Oshawa came out hot in the first game of the OHL Championship Series as they handed the London Knights their first loss of the 2025 Playoffs.

London responded well in Game 2 showing that one loss was not going to send them off the rails. A big Game 2 performance from Easton Cowan was enough to see the Knights through to victory as they tied the series at 1-1.

Despite the game finishing with at score of 5-2 for the London Knights, it was a tightly contested battle.

It was the Generals opening the scoring in Game 2 as it was Calum Ritchie standing in the right spot to jamb the puck in making it 1-0 Oshawa, but, before the end of the first the Knights would answer levelling the score at 1-1.

London would strike for three goals in the second period getting the third shortly after Luke Torrance cut the lead to one.

A third period empty netter from the Knights made it 5-2 and brought the series back to being all squared up.

On the Generals side of things watch out for defenceman Andrew Gibson, the Generals trade deadline acquisition made his presence felt in Game scoring twice in a big road win.

For the Knights keep an eye out for Easton Cowan, the Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect had five points in Game 2 after being held off the scoresheet in Game 1.







