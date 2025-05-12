Gens Drop Game 3 to Knights; Looking to Come Back Tomorrow

May 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are back at home for game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) finals against the London Knights. Going into tonight's game, the series was tied, but the Knights now lead 2-1 after a seven-goal game to the Gens' five.

Heading into the first period, the Gens were quick to generate some chances, but a few breakaway chances gave Easton Cowan his 11th of the playoffs.

Minutes later, the Knights were on the breakaway again, where Kasper Halttunen netted the second of the period.

Going into the second, the Knights were aggressive on the attack as Halttunen scored his second of the game one minute into the period.

The Gens received a man-advantage early in the second, where Owen Griffin netted his 16th of the playoffs, assisted by Luca Marrelli and Colby Barlow.

The Knights were able to take an even bigger lead, as Jacob Julien scored a short-handed goal, followed by Halttunen's third goal.

In the third, the Knights were up, but the Gens were not about to back down from the fight. Defender Luca D'Amato was able to get in through the traffic and score the second goal for the Gens.

The Gens pushed through as Winnipeg Jets Prospect Colby Barlow deflected the puck in from the high slot, to make it a 3-5 game. The Oshawa native Luke Torrance drove towards the net and fired in the fourth, assisted by Marrelli and Jacob Oster.

Knights Jesse Nurmi responded with another goal, making it harder for the Gens to catch up, but Anaheim Ducks Prospect Beckett Sennecke netted his 13th of the season and kept the Gens within one. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Marrelli continues the climb in points, as he recorded another 3 points to his playoff total.

Knights forward Cowan secured the final goal of the game, an empty-netter, to end the game 5-7. The Gens fell short to the Knights and will be back tomorrow night on home ice for game 4. Catch the game on TSN. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m.







