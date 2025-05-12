Michael Misa Wins 2025 Red Tilson Trophy as OHL's Most Outstanding Player

May 12, 2025

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday afternoon that 2025 NHL Draft eligible Spirit forward Michael Misa is the recipient of this year's Red Tilson Trophy, having been voted the league's Most Outstanding Player by accredited media. Misa is the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to receive the award.

"I am honored to receive the Red Tilson Trophy," said Misa. "None of this would be possible without the hard work of my teammates, the dedication of my coaches and support staff, or the support of my family. I am grateful to each of them, as well as the voters and the league for this recognition."

The Oakville, Ont. native put together a career season in 2024-25, leading the OHL and CHL with 134 points (62G-72A) in 65 games. He was held off the scoresheet in only five games this year, with 46 of his games being multi-point outings. Misa's point total is the highest of an OHL U18 skater since former Oshawa General John Tavares finished the 2006-07 campaign with 134 as well.

"In my mind, it was never in doubt that he was the most outstanding player in our league this season," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "He carried our team on his back when we needed him the most and we're so proud of him. For him to do all of this in his draft year is even more impressive-people forget he was only 17 to start the year."

Misa's 62 goals in 2024-25 are the most by a CHL player in his draft year since Patrick Kane scored the same number with the London Knights in 2006-07. Their marks were exceeded by only Connor Bedard (71 goals, 2022-23 Regina Pats) and Sidney Crosby (66 goals, 2004-05 Rimouski Oceanic) in the last 25 years.

His 28-game point streak from December 29th to March 6th was the second-longest in the OHL this season, but its most productive (28G-35A-63P). That streak followed a pair of 14-game streaks earlier in the season and was the longest in Spirit history.

A hat-trick performance versus the Sudbury Wolves on February 15th set a trio of milestones. His first goal of the night secured a new Spirit record of 48 goals in one season to surpass Josh Shalla (47G, 2010-11). His second served as his 100th career tally, and the third made him the first 50-goal scorer in team history.

With a pair of assists on February 22nd against the Guelph Storm, Misa achieved the 112-point plateau, surpassing Cole Perfetti (111P, 2019-20) for a new Spirit record. Less than a week later, Misa scored a pair of goals against the Sudbury Wolves to surpass Ryan McDonough's franchise record of 247 points. By season's end, Misa's record point total had been extended to 265.

Misa a would twice be named to the CHL Team of the Month this season (September-October, February) and was named as the OHL's Performer of the Month for October.

The Red Tilson Trophy joins an already full trophy cabinet for Misa. In the last month, he's claimed the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Scholastic Player of the Year, as well as the Eddie Powers Trophy as the league's top point-getter.

Misa notched five assists in five games to help Saginaw to their first Memorial Cup Championship in 2024. His helpers were the most by a player in his D-1 season (year before NHL Draft-eligible season) since Taylor Hall of the Windsor Spitfires (6A, 2009 Memorial Cup).

A 56-point season (22G-34A) in his first year earned Misa the Emms Family Award in 2023 as the OHL's best First-Year Player. He led all rookies in scoring despite playing only 45 games due to injury. Misa's rookie season came as a 15-year-old after he became the 6th OHL player to be given exceptional status by Hockey Canada.

In international play, Misa has twice represented Canada. He won Gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notching eight points (2G-6A) in five games, and claimed Silver with Team Canada Red at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

This past season, Misa helped team CHL to a pair of victories at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, scoring once and adding two assists. He would also be tapped to captain Team West at the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game in Brantford, Ont.

Misa is one of the top available talents at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, having been ranked 2nd by NHL Central Scouting's most recent listing.

The Red Tilson Trophy is the most prestigious individual award presented by the Ontario Hockey League. First presented in 1945, the trophy is named in honor of Albert "Red" Tilson, who was killed in action in Europe during World War II. Tilson was the OHA scoring champion for the 1942-43 season after scoring 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 22 games with the Oshawa Generals.







