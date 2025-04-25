Hanrahan, Roscoe, Harper Sign Standard Player Agreements with Spirit

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit signed their first three picks of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection on Friday afternoon. Center Ryan Hanrahan, defenseman Drew Roscoe, and defenseman Levi Harper each signed Standard Player Agreements to officially join the organization.

"This is an incredibly exciting day," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "Any time you go into a draft, you have an idea of how you want it to go. Our plan worked to a 'T'- we narrowed our list down to the guys we felt would help our program most, and they're all sitting beside me today."

The Spirit drafted the left-shooting Hanrahan 13th overall at this year's OHL Priority Selection. Hanrahan finished his final year of minor hockey with 15G-21A-36P in 36 games with the Mississauga Reps U16 AAA program.

"It's a dream for kids like us and something that you look forward to your whole life," said Hanrahan. "It's a special moment for all of us and I can't wait to get started."

Official OHL Scouting Report: "Ryan is an impactful player on his team and the rest of his team has really felt his latest injury. He is the driving force on his team in all aspects of the game on both sides of the puck. He has good quickness, overall speed and edge control that make him hard to handle in all three zones. He competes and plays much bigger than he is and you notice him every time he is on the ice. Ryan is a smart player that plays in every situation for his team and has been relied on all season to create offense for his team."

Drew Roscoe is a 6'6" right-shot defenseman the Spirit drafted in the second round, 40th overall this spring. He notched 34 points (6G-28A) in 57 games with the Shattuck St. Mary's 15U team in 2024-2025.

"From top to bottom, it's amazing to get to know everyone and get a feel for it," said Roscoe. "It was so exciting to hear my name called by the Saginaw Spirit and I'm excited to get things going."

Official OHL Scouting Report: Drew has really turned a lot of heads as it's hard to find a defenceman that has his size and moves as well as he does. Couple that with his very good skill set and understanding of the game and you can see why he is an intriguing prospect. He is a very good skater that has excellent mobility and overall quickness. He is hard to beat one on one as he uses his long reach and good stick to break up plays, intercept and knock down passes. He moves the puck very well in all three zones and isn't shy about jumping up into the play when the opportunity arises. He is a very smart and heady player that doesn't force the play and makes the simple and effective plays. Drew is a player that has a very high ceiling.

Defenseman Levi Harper of Tampa, Florida rounded out the signings on Friday afternoon. A re-entry pick in this year's draft as a 2008 birth year, Harper enjoyed a career year with the Shattuck St. Mary's U16 program, tallying 11G-33A-44P in 55 games to lead their blue line in scoring.

"It's such an exciting moment," said Harper. "This team is known for its prestige, development, and production of players. I was super happy to be chosen by the Spirit."

Hanrahan will wear jersey number 88, Roscoe will wear 11, and Harper will take on the number 4. Each of the three players will begin their tenures with the team at development camp this Saturday and Sunday at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.