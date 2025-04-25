Rangers Drop Game 1 of Western Conference Final

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







London, ON - A four-goal first period by the Knights was the dagger for the Kitchener Rangers who outscored London 2-1 over the final 40 minutes of the game. London scored five unanswered before Luca Romano scored twice for the Rangers. Jacob Xu recorded his first career OHL point on Romano's first goal of the game.

London scored three times in the opening six minutes of the game and once more with ten second remaining in the first period to take a 4-0 advantage into the break. Blake Montgomery added London's fifth of the game late in the second period, but Luca Romano would get Kitchener on the board shortly after. Then again, Luca Romano struck for the Blueshirts scoring the lone goal of the third period.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, LDN 1

2:08 Landon Sim (7) - Cam Allen, Jesse Nurmi

KIT 0, LDN 2 - GWG

3:15 Sam Dickinson (5) - William Nicholl

KIT 0, LDN 3 - PPG

6:23 Kasper Halttunen (5) - Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan

KIT 0, LDN 4

19:49 Sam Dickinson (6) - Sam O'Reilly, Easton Cowan

2nd Period

KIT 0, LDN 5

16:51 Blake Montgomery (2) - Jacob Julien, Sam Dickinson

KIT 1, LDN 5

18:20 Luca Romano (4) - Tanner Lam, Jacob Xu

3rd Period

KIT 2, LDN 5

10:24 Luca Romano (5) - Unassisted

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Sam Dickinson (2G, 2A)

Second Star: Blake Montgomery (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Luca Romano (2G)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 24 - LDN 41

Power play: KIT 0/4 - LDN 1/3

FO%: KIT 48% - LDN 52%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 22/24 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 36/41 Saves, Five Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will stay in London for Game 2 on Sunday, April 27th, with the puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Canada Life Place. The Rangers will return to The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Monday, April 28th.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.