Rangers Drop Game 1 of Western Conference Final
April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
London, ON - A four-goal first period by the Knights was the dagger for the Kitchener Rangers who outscored London 2-1 over the final 40 minutes of the game. London scored five unanswered before Luca Romano scored twice for the Rangers. Jacob Xu recorded his first career OHL point on Romano's first goal of the game.
London scored three times in the opening six minutes of the game and once more with ten second remaining in the first period to take a 4-0 advantage into the break. Blake Montgomery added London's fifth of the game late in the second period, but Luca Romano would get Kitchener on the board shortly after. Then again, Luca Romano struck for the Blueshirts scoring the lone goal of the third period.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, LDN 1
2:08 Landon Sim (7) - Cam Allen, Jesse Nurmi
KIT 0, LDN 2 - GWG
3:15 Sam Dickinson (5) - William Nicholl
KIT 0, LDN 3 - PPG
6:23 Kasper Halttunen (5) - Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan
KIT 0, LDN 4
19:49 Sam Dickinson (6) - Sam O'Reilly, Easton Cowan
2nd Period
KIT 0, LDN 5
16:51 Blake Montgomery (2) - Jacob Julien, Sam Dickinson
KIT 1, LDN 5
18:20 Luca Romano (4) - Tanner Lam, Jacob Xu
3rd Period
KIT 2, LDN 5
10:24 Luca Romano (5) - Unassisted
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Sam Dickinson (2G, 2A)
Second Star: Blake Montgomery (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Luca Romano (2G)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 24 - LDN 41
Power play: KIT 0/4 - LDN 1/3
FO%: KIT 48% - LDN 52%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 22/24 Saves, Two Goals Against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 36/41 Saves, Five Goals Against
UP NEXT:
Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will stay in London for Game 2 on Sunday, April 27th, with the puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Canada Life Place. The Rangers will return to The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Monday, April 28th.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
