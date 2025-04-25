Brantford Bulldogs & GM Matt Turek Part Ways
April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club is today announcing that it was unfortunately unable to come to terms on a contract extension with General Manager Matt Turek and he will be departing the Bulldogs effective immediately.
As a member of the Bulldogs staff from the inaugural 2015-16 season, Turek began his tenure with the team as a scout before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel for the 2017-18 season. He was a key part of then General Manager Steve Staios' staff, that saw the Bulldogs win the 2021-22 J. Ross Robertson Cup.
Promoted to General Manager in the 2022-23 season, Turek underwent re-shaping the Bulldogs which led to bringing in the likes of Nick Lardis, Tomas Hamara & Thomas Budnick through trades.
He helped put together a pair of outstanding drafts headlined by Jake O'Brien & Aiden O'Donnell as first round selections.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication Matt has shown in his time in Brantford & Hamilton, the team is set for a very bright future ahead. The Bulldogs extend their sincere appreciation for what he has accomplished. We wish him nothing but the greatest of success in his next steps.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025
- 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships Available - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hanrahan, Roscoe, Harper Sign Standard Player Agreements with Spirit - Saginaw Spirit
- Steelheads Sign 14th Overall Pick Defenceman Green - Brampton Steelheads
- Brantford Bulldogs & GM Matt Turek Part Ways - Brantford Bulldogs
- 2025 Development Camp April 26th & 27th - Saginaw Spirit
- Series Preview: Round Three Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. London Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Head to Barrie for Game One - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.