Brantford Bulldogs & GM Matt Turek Part Ways

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club is today announcing that it was unfortunately unable to come to terms on a contract extension with General Manager Matt Turek and he will be departing the Bulldogs effective immediately.

As a member of the Bulldogs staff from the inaugural 2015-16 season, Turek began his tenure with the team as a scout before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel for the 2017-18 season. He was a key part of then General Manager Steve Staios' staff, that saw the Bulldogs win the 2021-22 J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Promoted to General Manager in the 2022-23 season, Turek underwent re-shaping the Bulldogs which led to bringing in the likes of Nick Lardis, Tomas Hamara & Thomas Budnick through trades.

He helped put together a pair of outstanding drafts headlined by Jake O'Brien & Aiden O'Donnell as first round selections.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication Matt has shown in his time in Brantford & Hamilton, the team is set for a very bright future ahead. The Bulldogs extend their sincere appreciation for what he has accomplished. We wish him nothing but the greatest of success in his next steps.

