Steelheads Sign 14th Overall Pick Defenceman Green

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the signing of their first-round pick in this year's 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Peter Green. Selected 14th overall, the 5'11.25", 176-pound defenceman is a product of the Don Mills Flyers.

The Toronto, Ontario native recorded 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 25 regular season games in the GTHL and captained the Flyers to a GTHL championship. Green was the first player taken by the Steelheads and was the first defenceman taken in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the signing "We are very excited to have Peter sign today. We believe he is going to develop into one of the top defencemen in the OHL. We can't wait to get started with him."

