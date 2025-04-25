Beauchesne and Katzin Both Find the Scoresheet in Canada's Second Straight Win at 2025 U18 World Championship

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Team Canada, led by Cory Stillman, found their second straight win at the 2025 IIHF World Championship after defeating Latvia 7-1 on Friday night.

Katzin with another 2-point night, registering a goal and an assist during the third period. It was an all-OHL goal as Beauchesne assisted Niagara's Roobroeck for Canada's third of the game.

Canada will Finland, and Norway to close out the preliminary round, with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada's official broadcast partners, will broadcast 16 and 10 tournament games, respectively. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the medal games.

